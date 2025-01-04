NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Leigh Robert Curyer Purchases 1,500,000 Shares

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Leigh Robert Curyer purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,075,000.00.

Leigh Robert Curyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

On Thursday, December 12th, Leigh Robert Curyer sold 1,250,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$14,442,875.00.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NXE stock opened at C$10.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.76. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$7.04 and a 52-week high of C$12.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NexGen Energy ( TSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.