NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,674.45 ($120.18) and traded as low as GBX 9,472 ($117.66). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 9,522 ($118.29), with a volume of 481,175 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

NEXT Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,830.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,674.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,449.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.90.

In other NEXT news, insider Jeremy Stakol sold 26,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,879 ($122.72), for a total transaction of £2,620,207.17 ($3,254,915.74). 6.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEXT Company Profile

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

