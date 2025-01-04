Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Trading Up 16.3% – Time to Buy?

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 7,669,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,176,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Nine Energy Service Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $60.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.
Insider Transactions at Nine Energy Service
In related news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 35,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $59,084.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,133.22. This represents a 18.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $517,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,335,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,650. This trade represents a 11.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nine Energy Service
Nine Energy Service Company Profile
Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nine Energy Service
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.