North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$48.21 and traded as high as C$49.80. North West shares last traded at C$49.36, with a volume of 53,443 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised North West from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$51.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

In other North West news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream sold 1,899 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.67, for a total transaction of C$100,020.33. Also, Senior Officer John King sold 4,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.80, for a total value of C$240,451.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,704 shares of company stock worth $1,186,696. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

