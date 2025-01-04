Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Northland Capmk downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWPX

Northwest Pipe Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Pipe

NWPX opened at $47.05 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $466.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25.

In other Northwest Pipe news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,039.50. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 175,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 26.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.