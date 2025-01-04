Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NVG opened at $12.49 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81.

In related news, VP David J. Lamb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,320. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

