Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.