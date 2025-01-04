Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NCA opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

