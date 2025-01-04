Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NAC stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

