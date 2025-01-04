Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 3rd

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NPCT opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Get Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In other Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,144 shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $289,407.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,398,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,132.37. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 340,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,178 over the last ninety days.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.