Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 3rd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
JFR stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
