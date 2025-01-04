Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 3rd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

JFR stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

