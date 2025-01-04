Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JGH opened at $12.93 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

