Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE NMT opened at $11.51 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
