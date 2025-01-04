Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NMT opened at $11.51 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.