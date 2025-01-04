Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 3rd

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

