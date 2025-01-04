Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 3rd

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
