Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
