Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

