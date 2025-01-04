Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

JMM stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.