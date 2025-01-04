Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
JMM stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.
