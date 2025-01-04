Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 3rd

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

