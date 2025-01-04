Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 3rd

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NMZ stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

