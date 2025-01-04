Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

