Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 3rd

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NUV opened at $8.70 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.