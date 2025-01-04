Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 3rd

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
NUV opened at $8.70 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
