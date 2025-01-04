Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NXJ stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

Insider Activity at Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 39,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $495,259.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,967,267.48. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 575,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,285 in the last three months.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

