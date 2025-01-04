Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 3rd

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NAN opened at $11.47 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $11.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

