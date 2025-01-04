Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NXN opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

