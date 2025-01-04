Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 3rd

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years.

NQP opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,789 shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $33,161.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,151,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,249,075.90. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 143,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

