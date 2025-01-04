Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 3rd

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NQP opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $12.89.
Insider Activity
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Is The Dip in Tesla a Buying Opportunity Ahead of FSD Potential?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.