Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JPC opened at $8.03 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

