Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0755 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $11.86 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

