Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 3rd

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JRI opened at $12.42 on Friday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.