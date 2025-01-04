Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NIM stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.