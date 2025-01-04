Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NXP opened at $14.93 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

