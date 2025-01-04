Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 3rd

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NBB opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.