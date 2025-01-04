Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 3rd

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NPV stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

