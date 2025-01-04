NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,226,886 shares of company stock worth $161,499,400. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.5 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $144.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day moving average of $128.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.