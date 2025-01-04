Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Shares Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 263,496 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 256,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONCY. Raymond James upgraded Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Leede Financial downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $74.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

