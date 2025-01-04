Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.40 and traded as high as C$1.40. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 181,909 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 6.1 %

About Oncolytics Biotech

The company has a market capitalization of C$107.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

