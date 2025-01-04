Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $35.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Open Text alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OTEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Open Text Trading Up 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth $8,011,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Open Text by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,642,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,952,000 after purchasing an additional 63,620 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 86,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 48,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth $2,232,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Open Text has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.69%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.