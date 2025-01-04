OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $0.59. OpGen shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 22,117 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPGN
OpGen Stock Up 42.3 %
OpGen Company Profile
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OpGen
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.