Or Kles Sells 2,000 Shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Stock

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) CFO Or Kles sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,650. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

My Size Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. My Size, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On My Size

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.06% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of My Size from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

Recommended Stories

