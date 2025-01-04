Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Financial Review

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares USCB Financial and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USCB Financial 15.12% 10.55% 0.86% Origin Bancorp 12.12% 7.36% 0.82%

Risk & Volatility

USCB Financial has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USCB Financial 0 1 2 1 3.00 Origin Bancorp 0 1 3 1 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for USCB Financial and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

USCB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $16.38, indicating a potential downside of 7.95%. Origin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $36.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.21%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than USCB Financial.

Dividends

USCB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. USCB Financial pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares USCB Financial and Origin Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USCB Financial $75.39 million 4.68 $16.55 million $1.03 17.27 Origin Bancorp $354.68 million 2.93 $83.80 million $2.43 13.74

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USCB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of USCB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of USCB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

USCB Financial beats Origin Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers loan products, such as small business administration loans, yacht financing, residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign bank loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers lockbox, treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services, as well as provides title insurance policies for real estate transactions. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and mobile and online banking, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

