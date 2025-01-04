Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Insider Tami Rosen Sells 21,547 Shares

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) insider Tami Rosen sold 21,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $214,823.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,293.50. This trade represents a 22.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tami Rosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Tami Rosen sold 7,659 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $91,908.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Tami Rosen sold 17,570 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $211,894.20.

Shares of PGY stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $766.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGY shares. UBS Group began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

