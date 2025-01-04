Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) President Sanjiv Das Sells 6,343 Shares

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) President Sanjiv Das sold 6,343 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $63,239.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 75,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,014.16. This represents a 7.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjiv Das also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Sanjiv Das sold 10,683 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $125,738.91.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PGY stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 6.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $20.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGY shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 502.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 127,012 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 43,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 97,135 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

See Also

