Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $91,463.04 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $91,463.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,107.68. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $114,175.50.

On Monday, November 11th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,111 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $115,544.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total transaction of $100,579.50.

Palomar Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $104.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.36. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Palomar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,295,000 after acquiring an additional 66,478 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 449,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 394,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.