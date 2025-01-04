Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

Shares of PK opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.15 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

