Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Tsafi Goldman Sells 96,350 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $970,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,402.36. This trade represents a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tsafi Goldman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Tsafi Goldman sold 263,873 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,665,117.30.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.90. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227,884 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth about $31,901,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,360,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,643,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 1,162,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,764,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,473,000 after buying an additional 995,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Stories

