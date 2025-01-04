Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Tsafi Goldman Sells 96,350 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $970,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,402.36. This trade represents a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Tsafi Goldman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Tsafi Goldman sold 263,873 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,665,117.30.
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.90. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227,884 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth about $31,901,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,360,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,643,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 1,162,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,764,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,473,000 after buying an additional 995,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAYO
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Payoneer Global
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.