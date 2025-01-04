PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on February 3rd

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.
PCM Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PCM opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $9.15.
About PCM Fund
