Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Sells $70,560.16 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $70,560.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,006.59. This represents a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $71,139.20.

On Friday, November 1st, Leon Trefler sold 8,288 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.23, for a total value of $673,234.24.

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $97.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 49.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 29.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

