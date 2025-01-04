PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PENN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

PENN opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 88.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,634.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

