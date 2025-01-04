PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $184.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $149.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.25. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $149.56 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

