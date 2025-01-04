Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -94.02%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $497,495.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,912.43. This represents a 76.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,162,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,935,000 after purchasing an additional 249,640 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,882,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,701,000 after buying an additional 391,646 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Perrigo by 229.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,697,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,145 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,117,000 after buying an additional 465,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Perrigo by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,391,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after buying an additional 117,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

