Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.57. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 5,730 shares.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

