PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 3rd

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE PCN opened at $13.58 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $14.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
