PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 3rd

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PCN opened at $13.58 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $14.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

